TCS well poised to lead transformation in post COVID-19 world, says Chairman N Chandrasekaran

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is well poised to lead the transformation post COVID-19 on the back of the investments that the company has made in digital over years, its Chairman N Chandrasekaran said.

Speaking to investors virtually on June 11 at TCS’ 25th Annual General Meeting, he said that the sharp shift in consumer preferences at the back of COVID-19 has now forced enterprises to significantly accelerate their digital transformation initiatives.

Many sectors are now adopting digital channels, which were once secondary and “nice-to-have” options have now become priority.

“This is the transformation that we spoke of five years ago when we said ‘Default is Digital’,” Chandrasekaran said. In the post pandemic world, technology will play an even greater role in helping enterprises adapt to new normal, which the company is more than capable of leading.

In addition, within TCS, it has been able to shift to work from home mode for 90 percent of its 4.5 lakh employees in a short time. The new operating model Secure Borderless Workspaces helped employees keep track of deliverables in a safe and secure manner.

However despite the shift, COVID-19 did impact company’s performance. Chandrasekaran said that the pandemic reversed the positive momentum the company had started seeing in some of the biggest verticals in the first half of the quarter.

However robust deal closures in Q4 and strong relationship with customers will help company come out of the pandemic stronger, he added.

In FY20, the company registered revenue of $22 billion with 5.3 percent growth. The company is paying final dividend of Rs 73 per equity share. This accounts for about total dividend payout of Rs 31, 895 crore.

Keeping in pace with the digital transition the company has trained over 3.35 lakh employees on digital technologies and 4.17 lakh employees on agile methodologies. The company is also working on multiple COVID-19 related initiatives such as COVID-19 patient tracker, platform for clinical trials in collaboration with pharma and medical institutions and drug molecule discovery.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others. Download a copy

The company has also offered free access to TCS iON Digital Glass Room, a virtual learning platform, to educational institutions across the country.