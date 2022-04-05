English
    TCS signs 'material multi-year contract' with large US company

    April 05, 2022 / 06:52 AM IST
    IT services company Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Monday said it has signed a 'material multi-year contract' with a large US company, expanding its long-standing partnership to accelerate their cloud transformation journey.

    TCS, in a regulatory filing, further said, the transformation will serve as a platform for their future growth enabling business expansion, incubate new business models, improving customer experience and other strategic benefits.

    TCS ''has signed a material multi-year contract with a large American company expanding its long-standing partnership to accelerate their cloud transformation journey and transform their technology landscape into a modern hybrid cloud stack for greater agility, flexibility, and improved operational resilience'', the company said in a BSE filing.

    The cloud enabled operating model will be powered with advanced cognitive automation capabilities which will improve availability of business applications and enhance user experience.

    It did not provide other details.
    Tags: #Business #Companies #Tata Consultancy Services #TCS
    first published: Apr 5, 2022 06:53 am
    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.