App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Dec 13, 2019 03:44 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

TCS share price up 2.43% after Shapoorji Pallonji Group sells more shares in open market: Report

The move is part of SP’s asset monetisation plan to deal with its Rs 30,000 crore debt.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
TCS
TCS
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

At the closing of December 13, TCS was quoting at Rs 2,070.00 up by Rs 49.10 or 2.43 percent.

It happened as the Shapoorji Pallonji (SP) Group sold more of its shares in Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) in the open market on December 12, according to The Times of India.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

Close

Over 71 lakh TCS shares were sold on the NSE and close to 2 lakh shares on the BSE on December 12. It is yet uncertain how much of this was sold specifically by the SP Group.

related news

This is their second such stake sale in December. The group’s Sterling Investment Corporation and Cyrus Investments sold 19.90 lakh shares of TCS in the open market on December 4 and raised Rs 400 crore.

The move is a part of SP’s asset monetisation plan to deal with its Rs 30,000 crore debt.

The stake sale comes at a time when rating agencies have downgraded SP’s debt instruments and its renewable infra company Sterling & Wilson Solar, which has been impacted by the IL&FS debacle. The deadline for the repayment of Sterling’s debt is December 31.

LIVE NOW... Video series on How to Double Your Monthly Income... where Rahul Shah, Ex-Swiss Investment Banker and one of India's leading experts on wealth building, reveals his secret strategies for the first time ever. Register here to watch it for FREE.
First Published on Dec 13, 2019 03:44 pm

tags #Business #Companies #Market #Shapoorji Pallonji #shares #SP Group #Sterling & Wilson #TCS

most popular

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.