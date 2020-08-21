TCS says US court upholds $140 mn compensation in the EPIC Systems case

The US appeals court had upheld the trade secret theft lawsuit verdict against IT major Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) by US company Epic Systems and $140 million in compensatory damages.

However it said that $280 million in punitive damages was excessive and has directed the trial court to reassess the punitive damages, TCS said in a regulatory filing.

This comes after TCS appealed the 2016 lawsuit verdict in the US federal appeals court, where the company was first penalised $940 million in damages. This was later brought down to $420 million.

In a BSE filing, TCS said it is exploring the options available to it, and that it believes there is no evidence of it misusing Epics's information. "TCS will vigorously defend its position before the relevant court," it added.

Epic Systems, a US-based healthcare software service provider, filed a lawsuit against TCS for stealing its intellectual property to develop its own product.

Epic Systems had implemented its healthcare management system in the Kaiser Permanente (KP), healthcare service provider. TCS was hired to test the system implementation. Epic systems had restricted TCS access to consultants, which limits TCS’ access to Epic's documents.

Despite restricted access, Epic Systems alleged that TCS employees used a KP employee's credentials to steal over 6,000 documents that contain Epic System's development information between 2012 and 2014. The case was exposed when a whistleblower inside TCS warned KP and Epic about the issue.

This is not TCS' first tryst with intellectual property cases. In April 2019 the company was in the news for a trade secret theft case filed by US-based tech firm CSC.

In August 2018 Simonelli Innovation Inc filed a lawsuit alleging the IT major for wrongful and improper use of Simonelli's intellectual property (IP) and trade secrets to build its own consulting practice. This case was later dismissed.