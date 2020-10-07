172@29@17@240!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|tcs-rolls-out-salary-increments-from-october-hires-16000-in-july-september-5935651.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and get 365 bonus InterMiles! Use Code: INTERMILES
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Oct 07, 2020 10:03 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

TCS rolls out salary increments from October, hires 16,000 in July-September

TCS is rolling out salary increments effective October and details of which are being worked out. These increases would be applicable across the job bands

Moneycontrol News
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

India’s largest IT services major, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), hired close to 16,000 people in the September quarter (Q2) and will roll out salary increases from October, said Chief Executive Officer Rajesh Gopinathan.

This comes after the company reported one of its best performances for the quarter ended September 2020. The company reported a revenue of $5.24 billion, up 7.2 percent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) and  down 1.7 percent year-on-year (YoY).

According to Gopinathan, the growth TCS saw in the quarter was a pleasant surprise given that the company had said in Q1 that they expect recovery from Q3. The growth was aided by increasing investment in digital, which the company was able to tap into.

Close

The company reported deals worth $8.6 billion, including $2 billion deal from Phoenix group. TCS expects the demand recovery to be sustainable in the coming quarters as well.

related news

Speaking to media persons during the results announcement on October 7, Gopinathan said the company is rolling out salary increments effective October and details of which are being worked out. These increases would be applicable across the job bands.

In terms of hiring, the company hired close to 16,000 people, both freshers and laterals, for the quarter.

Milind Lakkad, Global Head – Human Resources, said the company on boarded 7,200 freshers in India, 1,000 in the US, and close to 100 in Europe. He did not disclose the number of laterals hired in the quarter.

The attrition stood at an all-time low at 8.9 percent during the quarter. At the end of September 2020, the company employed 4,53,540 with a net addition of 9,864. The headcount had declined by 4,788 in the June quarter.

Gopinathan said during a media interaction in July that the company will open up lateral hiring, which was suspended in April to June quarter due to uncertainty around the coronavirus pandemic. The company also deferred the on-boarding of freshers, which resumed from mid-July.

The company had given 40,000 offers in total to freshers for FY21. TCS has launched a share buyback of Rs 16,000 crore.
First Published on Oct 7, 2020 10:03 pm

tags #Business #India #stocks #Tata Consultancy Services #TCS

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.