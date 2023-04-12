 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
TCS rolls out 46,000 offers to freshers for FY24

Haripriya Suresh
Apr 12, 2023 / 07:26 PM IST

Chief Human Resources Officer Milind Lakkad said that while there have been delays of 1-2 months in onboarding, the company has honoured all past offers.

Tata Consultancy Services has already rolled out offers to 46,000 freshers for the FY24, at a time that the industry has been marred by onboarding delays in a challenging macroeconomic climate.

Chief Human Resources Officer Milind Lakkad said that over 6,00,000 people had appeared for the company’s national qualifier test, and 46,000 offers have already been rolled out.

In FY23, the company has onboarded over 44,000 freshers, beating its target of 40,000 for the year.

The company onboarded roughly 2,000 freshers during the last quarter of the fiscal. It onboarded 15,000 freshers during Q2, 20,000 in Q2, and roughly 7,000 freshers in Q3FY23.  It hired over 1 lakh freshers in FY22.