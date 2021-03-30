TCS renews tie-up with UK's Nationwide Building Society to strengthen operational resilience

A man walks out of the office of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) in Mumbai. | File image (PC-Reuters)

Tata Consultancy Services on March 30 announced that it has renewed its strategic partnership and services footprint with Nationwide Building Society to help strengthen the latter’s enterprise agility and operational resilience.

TCS has been collaborating with the UK-based building society in the transformation of its core technology stack to help drive faster innovation, newer services, and superior experiences for its members for the last 10 years, the company said in a regulatory filing.

With the strategic partnership, Nationwide will be able to leverage TCS’ complete range of services to transform its strategic applications and IT infrastructure.

"The new agreement reaffirms our confidence in the decade long partnership with TCS and we look forward to continuing to work together to deliver Nationwide’s IT strategy," Nationwide Building Society CEO Gary Delooze said.

“Our continued technology investments will simplify our IT estate and create the platforms and services necessary to meet the future needs of our members. The partnership with TCS will help us meet these challenges while prioritising the security and resilience our members expect

every day," he added.

"We look forward to strengthening our long-standing strategic partnership with Nationwide and supporting their push towards being a purpose-driven, resilient and adaptable organization. Our deep contextual knowledge, digital expertise, agile practices, and new ways of working will meet Nationwide’s growing business needs and ensure future resiliency," TCS's BFSI UK and Ireland business head Satya Mishra said.

Last week, TCS became the first major IT services company to announce a pay increment for financial year 2021-22. The salary hike would come into effect from April 2021.

This would be the second salary hike the company is implementing within a span of six months. The previous pay increment cycle was delayed due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in March last year.