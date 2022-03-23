English
    TCS ready to roll out 5G network anyday

    TCS head for Communication, Media & Information Services Kamal Bhadada told PTI that the company is already helping telecom operators across the globe in managing their networks, swapping equipment and technology providers.

    PTI
    March 23, 2022 / 09:55 AM IST
    Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. | The stock has surged 204 percent— from Rs 1078.78 on  May 16, 2014, to Rs 3275 on January 21, 2021.

     
     
    IT major TCS is ready to put in place 5G network for any telecom operator across the globe on any given day and the company is working in India on a country-specific gears for the network, a senior company official said.

    TCS head for Communication, Media & Information Services Kamal Bhadada told PTI that the company is already helping telecom operators across the globe in managing their networks, swapping equipment and technology providers.

    When asked about the readiness of TCS to roll-out 5G network for telecom customers, Bhadada said, “TCS can stitch it today. TCS is doing it today. So it’s not about whether TCS is ready or not. TCS is ready. What we are working for in India is India-specific stack,” Bhadada said.

    BSNL is working with TCS and C-DoT to roll-out an indigenously developed 5G-enabled 4G network.

    The government expects the BSNL 4G network to be launched by August 15.

    Bhadada said TCS is a system integrator and it builds networks of telecom operators based on their requirements.

    The government is gearing up to hold 5G auctions before June so that 5G networks can also be launched by August 15.

    “In my view 5G has at least 3 more years of cycle left before it starts, I mean India is in the very tail end of it. If you really look at it in the western markets everybody is in the middle of it. By 2023 or 2024 I feel all the 5G roll outs will be complete,” Bhadada said.

    He said that it will take another 3-4 years for full exploitation of the 5G network and then the process for 6G networks will start.

    “6G is interesting, but I feel 5G will take five years for exploitation. I mean as I said 2-3 years for completing the rollouts and another 3-4 years for exploitation. 6G even in other markets is in my view at least four years away from any commercial right,” he said.

    PTI
    Tags: #Business #Companies #Tata Consultancy Services #TCS
    first published: Mar 23, 2022 09:55 am
