TCS Q2 preview | Will the IT giant's earnings momentum sustain?

Tata Consultancy Services, the country's largest IT services company, is expected to report more than 4.5 percent sequential growth in revenue in constant currency terms and 4.1 percent increase in dollar revenue in Q2FY22, with deal wins likely to be similar to Q1FY22, powered by mid-sized deals, experts feel. Earnings will be announced on October 8. Here's a look at the earnings estimates.

