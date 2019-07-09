TCS Q1 hiring highest in last five years

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) recorded the highest net employee addition over the last five years, in the quarter ended June 30, 2019. The company added 12,356 employees in the last quarter.

Milind Lakkad, Global Head, Human Resources, told media persons after the Q1 results announcement that the company has given offers to 30,000 freshers for the quarter ending June 2019. Close to 40 percent of them have been on-boarded in Q1 and the rest are expected to join by Q2.

The consolidated employee count now stands at 436,641 as of June 2019 and attrition is 11.5 percent. Lakkad added that the company is also one of the top hirers in the US without sharing any numbers.

TCS’ women workforce increased to 36.1 percent, while the total number of nationalities represented grew to 149. Around three lakh employees got trained in multiple new technologies and close to 3.6 lakh in agile methods.

related news

In an analysts call, Rajesh Gopinathan, CEO, TCS, said that apart from demand the company is able to absorb more freshers as TCS has shifted from physical to digital training.

TCS is making strategic investment in reimaging training infrastructure enabling it to absorb larger capacity. This includes moving to on-demand fresher hiring going forward, which TCS is piloting.

TCS reported profit of Rs 8,131 crore for the quarter ended June 2019, up 10.8 percent compared to the same period last year. Consolidated revenue from operations increased 11.4 percent year-on-year to Rs 38,172 crore.