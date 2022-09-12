TCS partners with C&S Wholesale Grocers to build new platform on Google Cloud. Here are the details

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on September 12 informed that it has partnered with the United States-based wholesale grocery and supply chain giant C&S Wholesale Grocers, Inc to build a new operations platform on Google Cloud and help it reduce its carbon footprint while enhancing customer experience.

TCS will help reduce C&S’s carbon footprint by migrating its data centre workloads to the carbon-neutral infrastructure of Google Cloud.

Amit Bajaj, President, TCS North America, said, “The TCS-designed platform will enable more predictable deliveries, especially during seasonal peaks, helping distributors and retailers better manage their inventory while ensuring that the products most in demand are supplied on time. Additionally, the solution helps support C&S’s sustainability goals of reducing food waste and carbon emissions.”

A statement released by the company read: “C&S has partnered with TCS to reimagine its operations platforms, including customer experience and grocery distribution. TCS will lead the company-wide project and help C&S establish a new cloud-based architecture that will unify its current systems.”

C&S’s new operations platform will use Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) to monitor traffic patterns and identify optimal distribution routes, thereby reducing food waste and achieving greater fuel efficiency.

Kirsten Kliphouse, President – Americas, Google Cloud, said, “Through its work with Google Cloud and TCS, C&S will apply innovative technologies like AI, ML, and data analytics to modernise its extensive distribution network and operations while running its business on the cleanest cloud in the industry.”

The predictive platform is expected to “help C&S provide best-in-class tools and capabilities to its employees to achieve operational excellence and growth ― much of which is made possible by bringing self-service solutions to IT and customer service touchpoints”.

Further, the deployment will also offer C&S the scalability needed to drive long-term business growth while helping it streamline its operations by providing the infrastructure flexibility to support the company’s sustainability initiatives and growth strategy.

Bob Palmer, Chief Executive Officer, C&S Wholesale Grocers, Inc, said: “…. Both TCS and Google Cloud are making it possible to implement a platform that supports our operational sustainability goals to ensure a healthy planet now and for future generations.”

Sudhakar Lingineni, Chief Information Officer, C&S Wholesale Grocers, Inc, said: “Our collaboration with TCS and Google Cloud will accelerate C&S’s digital transformation strategy.”