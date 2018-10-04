App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Oct 04, 2018 01:18 PM IST | Source: PTI

TCS partners Japan's Institute of Industrial Science for research in digital technologies

The partnership also paves way for an exchange of scholars and researchers between the two organisations, it added.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
India's largest IT services company Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) Thursday said it has collaborated with the Institute of Industrial Science, The University of Tokyo (liS, UTokyo), for technology research and facilitating inter-personnel exchange.

"The memorandum of understanding (MoU) opens the prospect of TCS and liS, UTokyo, working together on fundamental research, technology validation and the real-world applications and commercialisation of technologies, commencing in the area of robotics," TCS said in a regulatory filing.

"We...see it as one of our gateways to capitalise the wealth of technological expertise that India's finest talent has to offer. I have great conviction that liS' extensive research in the many fields of engineering, when amplified through the international industry-academia collaboration with TCS and its partner ecosystem, will contribute significantly to society..." liS, UTokyo Director General Toshiharu Kishi said.

K Ananth Krishnan, Executive Vice President and Chief Technology Officer at TCS, said in the "Business 4.0 world", building and leveraging a partner ecosystem is of strategic importance in creating and delivering value.
First Published on Oct 4, 2018 01:15 pm

tags #Business #Tata Consultancy Services #TCS

