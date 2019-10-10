TCS' on-boards highest ever employees in a quarter this Q2

Anticipating high growth, TCS on-boarded the highest number of employees in a quarter for the three months that ended on September 30.

In a statement, the company said that net addition of employees for the second quarter was about 14,097, its highest ever in a quarter.

During Q1, the company had announced that it gave offer letters to 30,000 freshers. It on-boarded 12,000 employees in the quarter that ended on June 2019, and absorbed the rest in the previous quarter.

Speaking to media persons, Milind Lakkad, Global Head, Human Resources, that the company increasing its overall capacity as it gears up for high growth.

This comes despite the moderate performance of the company in the light of macro-economic volatility and softness in banking, its largest vertical. The IT major’s results were below market expectations in terms of margins, revenue growth, BFSI and retail and digital.

The company’s digital revenues grew 28 percent year-on-year for the second quarter and it accounts for about 33 percent of overall revenue. However the growth is much less compared to the 30-40 percent growth range the company witnessed in the last few quarters.

Lakkad pointed out that despite uncertainties, the company sees no slowdown when it comes to digital. “Technology is fast evolving and changing. There is demand. We are constrained by talent,” he added.

According to TCS, of the $6.4 billion order book, most of them are digital including migration to cloud, blockchain and digital transformation. There is a huge demand for data and analytics, cloud and automation.

However resources that can cater to these demands are not enough.