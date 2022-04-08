English
    TCS-led consortium bags Rs 550 crore order for deploying 4G gears in BSNL network

    PTI
    April 08, 2022 / 08:14 PM IST
    Representative image

    A TCS-led consortium has bagged a Rs 550 crore order from BSNL for deploying an indigenously-designed 4G network, an official source said on Friday. The TCS consortium will initially deploy 6,000 mobile towers for BSNL 4G services.

    "The TCS-led consortium has been given an order worth Rs 550 crore to deploy 6,000 sites for 4G services," a senior BSNL official said. The deal was signed on Thursday, another source said.

    An email query sent to TCS did not elicit any reply. Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw had informed Parliament on Wednesday that indigenous 4G telecom network will soon be rolled out across India with the BSNL planning to install about 1.12 lakh towers throughout the country.

    The minister had said that BSNL is in the process of ordering 6,000 towers immediately and then 6,000 more and finally 1 lakh to be installed all over the country for the 4G network. He said the development of 5G technology is going on in parallel and will be ready in a few months.



    PTI
    first published: Apr 8, 2022 08:14 pm
