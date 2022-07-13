TCS launches its 5th global research and innovation centre in Toronto

TCS | CMP: Rs 3,112 | The stock price fell over 4 percent on July 11. The IT services major on July 8 said its consolidated net profit for the quarter ended June 2022 increased 5.21 percent to Rs 9,478 crore, compared to Rs 9,008 crore in the same quarter last year. Sequentially, the profit declined 4.51 percent. Brokerage house Citi has kept sell rating on the stock with a target at Rs 3,015 per share and its see downgrades going ahead. Research house Credit Suisse has downgraded the stock to neutral from overweight and cut the target to Rs 3,275 from Rs 4,350 per share. Research firm JPMorgan has kept underweight rating on the stock with a target at Rs 2,800 per share. The results & margin trajectory don't stand up to burden of valuations.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) launched TCS Pace Port Toronto, its fifth global research and co-innovation centre.

Spanning 16,000 square feet, Pace Port Toronto provides companies with access to the latest technologies and ”breakthrough thinking” from TCS Research labs, start-ups, VCs, entrepreneurs, and academia including the University of Toronto as well as TCS’ network of Pace Ports in New York, Pittsburgh, Amsterdam, and Tokyo, a company statement said on Wednesday.

"Plugging into this collective ecosystem of innovators and intellectual property through TCS’ Co-Innovation Network (COINTM) will enable Canadian companies to embrace a hybrid approach to collaborative innovation to set the pace of transformation in their industry”, it said.

Chief Technology Officer, TCS, Ananth Krishnan, said, Establishing a Pace Port in Toronto North America’s fastest growing tech market — is part of a long-term TCS strategic plan for Canada that includes innovation labs, growing and reskilling our workforce, and our ongoing work with schools to support STEM education.

TCS Pace Port hubs around the world include over 4,000 researchers and innovators, more than 2,300 start-up partners, over 30 innovation labs, and 67 academic partners, it was stated.