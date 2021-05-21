TCS launches co-innovation centre at Amsterdam

Tata Consultancy Services has launched TCS Pace Port Amsterdam, a co-innovation and advanced research centre.(Representative Image)

Tata Consultancy Services has launched TCS Pace Port Amsterdam, a co-innovation and advanced research centre.

Bringing together an ecosystem of partners from academia, government institutions, start-ups and technology providers, Pace Port Amsterdam will serve as a hub for TCS teams to co-innovate with European customers, a TCS statement said on Friday.

"The centre will also provide rapid prototyping capabilities with a clear focus on building greater futures by finding and creating sustainable solutions", it said.

Pace Port Amsterdam is the third co-innovation centre by TCS, after New York and Tokyo, in a global network of physical-digital innovation hubs. "TCS believes that collaborative innovation, harnessing the collective knowledge of an ecosystem of partners can help companies realise their purpose and build a greater future, "said Sapthagiri Chapalapalli, Head, TCS Europe.

"Our new Pace Port at Amsterdam will serve as a European innovation hub that helps our clients build long-term sustainability,which is a core driver of purposeful business."

"The global network of TCS Pace Ports ignites collaborative experimentation, research, rapid product prototyping, and continuous learning pushing current boundaries and driving business transformations through the application of cutting-edge digital technologies", the statement added.