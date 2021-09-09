TCS launches 'biggest recruitment drive' for women; check details

live bse live

IT services major Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) launched its biggest recruitment drive for women professionals who are looking for job opportunities.

"Talent and Potential will always remain, and Rebegin is an opportunity for talented experienced women professionals to inspire, reinvent and challenge themselves to make a mark," TCS said.

"So take center stage, stand in the spotlight, and own your presence as a change-maker partnering with TCS," the IT firm added.

“We at TCS cherish talent who believe they can change the world through their unique set of skills and perspectives. If you are one of them, then we are excited to introduce our special hiring initiative designed for aspiring talent," it added.

TCS further added, "This is a platform where you can easily discover a plethora of job opportunities available in PAN India. If you have foundational skills which you are passionate about and wish to develop into specialized streams, we invite you to apply."

IT firm stated, "We believe that learning is the only constant in an ever-changing world. This initiative provides you an opportunity not only to hone your existing skills but also chart a career in more specialised areas in your aspirational field. We want you to experience a unique career journey full of challenging roles and glorious milestones, with an added bonus of a simplified single stage interview process."

"It is our belief to build greater futures through innovation and collective knowledge. Hence we honor your experience, your ideas and your ability to forge an innovative path for our present and future generations," TCS added.

All you need to know about the job role

-Hiring will be done across pan India.

-Interested candidates should have an experience in between two to five years.

-Highest qualification should be a full time Graduate / Post Graduate degree.

How to apply

-Interested professionals should apply as per the appropriate skill mapping.

-The eligible candidates will receive the interview details on their registered email IDs.

Skills required

SQL Server DBA, Linux Administrator, Network Admin, Mainframe Admin, Automation Testing, Performance Testing Consultant, Angular JS, Oracle DBA, Citrix Administrator, Java Developer, Dotnet Developer, Android Developer, IOS Developer, Windows Admin, Python Developer and PL SQL.