MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Watch Kushal Bhagi of Tortuga Wealth Managers decode how you can maximise your MF investments on Sept 21 @11am. Register Now
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

TCS launches 'biggest recruitment drive' for women; check details

TCS said, 'Talent and Potential will always remain, and Rebegin is an opportunity for talented experienced women professionals to inspire, reinvent and challenge themselves to make a mark'.

Moneycontrol News
September 09, 2021 / 11:10 AM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

IT services major Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) launched its biggest recruitment drive for women professionals who are looking for job opportunities.

"Talent and Potential will always remain, and Rebegin is an opportunity for talented experienced women professionals to inspire, reinvent and challenge themselves to make a mark," TCS said.

"So take center stage, stand in the spotlight, and own your presence as a change-maker partnering with TCS," the IT firm added.

“We at TCS cherish talent who believe they can change the world through their unique set of skills and perspectives. If you are one of them, then we are excited to introduce our special hiring initiative designed for aspiring talent," it added.

TCS further added, "This is a platform where you can easily discover a plethora of job opportunities available in PAN India. If you have foundational skills which you are passionate about and wish to develop into specialized streams, we invite you to apply."

Close

Related stories

IT firm stated, "We believe that learning is the only constant in an ever-changing world. This initiative provides you an opportunity not only to hone your existing skills but also chart a career in more specialised areas in your aspirational field. We want you to experience a unique career journey full of challenging roles and glorious milestones, with an added bonus of a simplified single stage interview process."

"It is our belief to build greater futures through innovation and collective knowledge. Hence we honor your experience, your ideas and your ability to forge an innovative path for our present and future generations," TCS added.

All you need to know about the job role

-Hiring will be done across pan India.

-Interested candidates should have an experience in between two to five years.

-Highest qualification should be a full time Graduate / Post Graduate degree.

How to apply

-Interested professionals should apply as per the appropriate skill mapping.

-The eligible candidates will receive the interview details on their registered email IDs.

Skills required

SQL Server DBA, Linux Administrator, Network Admin, Mainframe Admin, Automation Testing, Performance Testing Consultant, Angular JS, Oracle DBA, Citrix Administrator, Java Developer, Dotnet Developer, Android Developer, IOS Developer, Windows Admin, Python Developer and PL SQL.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Business #Companies #Recruitment drive #Tata Consultancy Services #TCS
first published: Sep 9, 2021 11:10 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | Know the taxation rules for interest earned on EPF contribution of over Rs 2.5 lakh

Simply Save | Know the taxation rules for interest earned on EPF contribution of over Rs 2.5 lakh

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.