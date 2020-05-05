App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : May 05, 2020 02:55 PM IST | Source: PTI

TCS launches AI-powered solution to detect wafer anomaly in semiconductor manufacturing

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Tata Consultancy Services announced on Tuesday the launch an AI-powered, cloud-based solution to detect wafer anomaly in semiconductor manufacturing.

TCS WaferWise automatically detects defects, improves product quality, drives up throughput, and enhances business growth, the company said in a statement.

The solution harnesses the company's contextual knowledge of the semiconductor industry and the power of deep learning technology, to help chipmakers digitally re-imagine their product quality assurance process, it said.

Close

Sophisticated quality inspection of wafers during the semiconductor manufacturing process is essential to detect and classify defects early and accurately, as well as improve quality, TCS said. Several companies still run manual inspections that rely heavily on human expertise.

related news

This makes the process prone to errors and limits manufacturing throughput. TCS WaferWise leverages custom AI models to automatically detect and classify anomalies by analysing nano-scale images generated during the semiconductor manufacturing process, it said.

The solution runs on Google Cloud and utilises TCS Continuous Learning Platform to effectively sample different datasets across multiple manufacturing lines and automatically trigger learning when required, steadily enhancing the accuracy of the AI model, the statement said.

Global Head of Technology Business Unit, TCS, V Rajanna said, "TCS WaferWise is a transformative solution that we are deploying at the core of our customers manufacturing processes to improve product quality, drive up throughput, and meaningfully enhance their business growth."

Managing Director of Partnerships, Google Cloud, Victor Morales said, "we are excited that this solution will bring together the combined strengths of Google Cloud and TCS to solve problems that are at the core of the semiconductor business."

First Published on May 5, 2020 02:52 pm

tags #manufacturing #Tata Consultancy Services #TCS

