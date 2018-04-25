TCS inks deal with Nordic media group Bonnier AB

India's largest IT services firm Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Tuesday said it has partnered with Bonnier AB to help the Nordic media conglomerate consolidate and rationalise computing and telephony infrastructure. No financial details of the deal were disclosed.

"With the news and media world changing dramatically as a result of new technologies, we wanted to create more efficient infrastructure for Bonnier and at the same time free up resources for our continuous digital transformation of the Group," Bonnier AB CFO Goran Ohrn said.

Bonnier is a media group working in TV, daily newspapers, business and trade press, magazines, film, books and digital media. It has operations in 14 countries and has over 8,000 employees.