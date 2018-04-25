App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Apr 24, 2018 10:59 PM IST | Source: PTI

TCS inks deal with Nordic media group Bonnier AB

Bonnier is a media group working in TV, daily newspapers, business and trade press, magazines, film, books and digital media. It has operations in 14 countries and has over 8,000 employees.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

India's largest IT services firm Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Tuesday said it has partnered with Bonnier AB to help the Nordic media conglomerate consolidate and rationalise computing and telephony infrastructure. No financial details of the deal were disclosed.

"With the news and media world changing dramatically as a result of new technologies, we wanted to create more efficient infrastructure for Bonnier and at the same time free up resources for our continuous digital transformation of the Group," Bonnier AB CFO Goran Ohrn said.

Bonnier is a media group working in TV, daily newspapers, business and trade press, magazines, film, books and digital media. It has operations in 14 countries and has over 8,000 employees.

tags #Bonnier AB #Business #Companies #Tata Consultancy Services

most popular

Do you own these top 20 stocks which fell up to 60% in Q1 CY18?

Do you own these top 20 stocks which fell up to 60% in Q1 CY18?

Normal monsoon: Brokerages betting on these top 10 stocks

Normal monsoon: Brokerages betting on these top 10 stocks

Podcast | Nifty likely to head towards 10,700; 3 stocks which can give up to 11% return

Podcast | Nifty likely to head towards 10,700; 3 stocks which can give up to 11% return

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.