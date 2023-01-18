 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
TCS, Infosys, Wipro, HCLTech net employees addition drops 93% in Q3FY23

Haripriya Suresh
Jan 18, 2023 / 11:00 AM IST

The drop from the previous quarter does not indicate that demand is slowing, top executives said.

Representative image (Source: Reuters)

India’s top four IT companies hired 1,940 employees on a net basis in the third quarter of FY23, down 93 percent from the previous quarter.

The net addition by Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys, Wipro, and HCLTech had fallen 45 percent to 28,836 employees in the second quarter from the first quarter, when 52,842 employees were recruited.

The declining trend in headcount addition comes as the IT sector faces a cautionary demand environment, a challenging environment in certain verticals in major markets such as North America and Europe, and a slowdown in discretionary spends. Although a slowing hiring trend is often considered an indicator of easing demand, top executives of IT companies maintained this is not the case.

TCS said its headcount dropped by 2,197 employees from the previous quarter, while Wipro said there was a reduction of 435 employees. This was the first time in 10 quarters that the headcount at the end of a quarter for both companies was lower than in the previous quarter.

Infosys added 1,627 employees and HCLTech hired 2,945 employees, the most among the four companies. The net headcount of Infosys, TCS and Wipro has declined in each quarter of FY23.

The companies attributed the lower or negative net headcount addition in the third quarter to talent investments they made previously and said they are now working to make that talent productive.