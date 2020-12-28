TCS hits 52-week high, market cap crosses Rs 11 lakh crore

live bse live

Shares of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has touched a 52-week high of Rs 2,948, rising 1 percent in intraday trade on December 28. Following the rise in stock prices, TCS' market cap crossed the Rs 11 lakh crore mark.

The current market capitalisation of TCS stands at Rs 1,102,957.20 crore.

At 14:22 hrs, Tata Consultancy Services was quoting at Rs 2,939.35, up Rs 30, or 1.03 percent on the BSE.

The company's trailing 12-month (TTM) EPS was at Rs 78.49 per share. (Sep 2020). The stock's price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio was 37.44.

The latest book value of the company is Rs 198.19 per share. At current value, the price-to-book value of the company was 14.83.

The dividend yield of the company was 2.48 percent.

Also other IT stocks were in focus as BSE IT index rose 0.7 percent supported by Coforge, TCS and Tech Mahindra.