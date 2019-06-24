App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 24, 2019 08:58 PM IST | Source: PTI

TCS hikes stake to 66% in Japanese JV with Rs 226.2 crore investment

TCS Japan has achieved double-digit revenue growth in constant currency terms in each of the last two years making it one of the fastest growing lT services firms in its class in Japan, the statement said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
IT services major Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) June 24 said it is increasing its holding to 66 per cent in TCS Japan - its joint venture with Mitsubishi Corporation (MC) - with an investment of 3.5 billion yen ($32.6 million or Rs 226.2 crore). "The company through TCS APAC, is acquiring 15 per cent stake from MC in TCS Japan for a total consideration of JPY 3.5 billion (about $32.6 million) and consequently, the holding of TCS APAC in TCS Japan will go up from the current 51 per cent to 66 per cent," TCS said in a BSE filing.

The current governance of operations and management will remain unchanged by the share acquisition, it added.

The joint venture was established in July 2014.

"Our joint venture has been a game-changer in the Japanese market, bringing scale and impact as companies look for technology partners that can help them ride the waves of digitalisation and heightened global competition," TCS Japan President and CEO, Representative Director, Amur S Lakshminarayanan said.

TCS Japan has achieved double-digit revenue growth in constant currency terms in each of the last two years making it one of the fastest growing IT services firms in its class in Japan, the statement said.

To augment the local workforce and gain scale, a Japan-centric delivery centre (JDC) - with enhanced language support and heavy localisation of global business practices - was set up in 2015 within TCS Sahyadri Park in Pune, India.

Also, TCS set up its inaugural Pace Port - a creative hub to catalyse technology-led business innovation for Japanese customers in Tokyo.

First Published on Jun 24, 2019 07:40 pm

tags #Business #Tata Consultancy Services #TCS

