TCS faces lawsuit in the US alleging discriminatory hiring practices, violation of visa norms

Haripriya Suresh
Dec 12, 2022 / 02:05 PM IST

The lawsuit alleges that TCS has a systematic pattern of discriminating against non-South Asian and non-Indian applicants and employees

India's largest software exporter Tata Consultancy Services has been sued by one of its former employees, who alleged that the IT firm discriminates against non-South Asian and non-Indian applicants and employees.

The lawsuit claims that TCS has a systematic pattern of discriminating against non-South Asian and non-Indian applicants and employees "with respect to hiring, staffing, benching, termination, and promotion decisions," and that this policy is implemented top-down at the company.

This is not the first time that the Indian software company has been slapped with such a lawsuit. A similar lawsuit was filed in 2015, which the company won in 2018. At the time, the jury determined that TCS did not have a "pattern or practice" of discriminating against non-South Asian workers.

Shawn Katz, the complainant, worked for the company for nine years before being let go. This case was filed in the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey on December 7.

A class action lawsuit refers to people who have suffered the same or similar injury; however, Katz says the exact number of members of this proposed class action lawsuit is unknown and can be determined using TCS' records.

Katz claimed that despite meeting the qualifications for promotion for several years in a row, he was never promoted during his nine-year tenure at the company. He adds that he was recommended for promotion by both managers and client companies, but was moved to the bench and then fired. During his time on the bench, he claimed TCS failed to provide "meaningful assistance."