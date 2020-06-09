TCS expects rise in demand for Ignio: Report

As more people work from home, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) sees an increase in demand for its artificial intelligence product Ignio.

Ignio neared the $100 million mark in revenue in FY20, TCS CEO Rajesh Gopinathan said, as quoted by The Economic Times.

In 2018-19, Ignio recorded a revenue of over $60 million, and $31 million in FY18.

"We had hoped that it (revenue from Ignio) will cross $100 million this year (FY20) but it's just short of it. It is still doing quite well," Gopinathan said.

Ignio, a part of TCS-owned Digitate, helps companies identify potential system failures.

"Its relevance will increase significantly as we go into a distributed operating model," the TCS CEO said.

In India, Ignio competes with Infosys' NIA and Wipro's Holmes. Globally, IBM's Watson has the largest market share, followed by Microsoft and Google's offerings.

IBM and the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) in May partnered in May to use Watson Assistant to help frontline workers at testing and diagnostic centres.