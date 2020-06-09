App
Last Updated : Jun 09, 2020 01:30 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

TCS expects rise in demand for Ignio: Report

Ignio, part of TCS-owned Digitate, helps companies identify potential system failures.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

As more people work from home, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) sees an increase in demand for its artificial intelligence product Ignio.

Ignio neared the $100 million mark in revenue in FY20, TCS CEO Rajesh Gopinathan said, as quoted by The Economic Times.

In 2018-19, Ignio recorded a revenue of over $60 million, and $31 million in FY18.

Close

"We had hoped that it (revenue from Ignio) will cross $100 million this year (FY20) but it's just short of it. It is still doing quite well," Gopinathan said.

related news

Ignio, a part of TCS-owned Digitate, helps companies identify potential system failures.

"Its relevance will increase significantly as we go into a distributed operating model," the TCS CEO said.

In India, Ignio competes with Infosys' NIA and Wipro's Holmes. Globally, IBM's Watson has the largest market share, followed by Microsoft and Google's offerings.

IBM and the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) in May partnered in May to use Watson Assistant to help frontline workers at testing and diagnostic centres.


First Published on Jun 9, 2020 01:30 pm

tags #TCS

