TCS doubles pay for freshers offering new age digital skills

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has doubled the pay package for close to 1,000 freshers with 'new-age' digital skills to offer.

According to a report by Times of India, these recruits will be offered a salary of about Rs 6.5 lakh per annum (lpa), compared to the decade-long Rs 3.5 lpa industry standard.

The candidates were selected from campuses after clearing a National Qualifier Test (NQT) test which focused on new digital areas. Executive vice president and global head for human resources Ajoy Mukherjee said that starting this year, people who have performed well in the NQT will have to write a separate test for the digital talent pool, and if they clear this, they will be given an interview. If finally selected, they will get into the pool with a different pay package.

The digital skills-based exam will be longer and more complicated than the NQT, with a fair amount of coding.

The IT giant is particularly looking for people who excel in the fields of artificial intelligence, machine learning, and data analysis.

The report noted that TCS’ NQT has sped up the recruitment process to three-four weeks, compared to the previous three-four months it took earlier. The paper also noted that most companies are not able to get their hands on such a student talent base and training existing employees is an expensive affair.