App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Oct 03, 2018 05:59 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

TCS doubles pay for freshers offering new age digital skills

Up to 1,000 new recruits will be paid Rs 6.5 lakh per annum, compared to the industry standard of Rs 3.5 lakh

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has doubled the pay package for close to 1,000 freshers with 'new-age' digital skills to offer.

According to a report by Times of India, these recruits will be offered a salary of about Rs 6.5 lakh per annum (lpa), compared to the decade-long Rs 3.5 lpa industry standard.

The candidates were selected from campuses after clearing a National Qualifier Test (NQT) test which focused on new digital areas. Executive vice president and global head for human resources Ajoy Mukherjee said that starting this year, people who have performed well in the NQT will have to write a separate test for the digital talent pool, and if they clear this, they will be given an interview. If finally selected, they will get into the pool with a different pay package.

The digital skills-based exam will be longer and more complicated than the NQT, with a fair amount of coding.

related news

The IT giant is particularly looking for people who excel in the fields of artificial intelligence, machine learning, and data analysis.

The report noted that TCS’ NQT has sped up the recruitment process to three-four weeks, compared to the previous three-four months it took earlier. The paper also noted that most companies are not able to get their hands on such a student talent base and training existing employees is an expensive affair.
First Published on Oct 3, 2018 05:56 pm

tags #Business #India #Technology

most popular

Petrol prices at record high in India: Check how much it costs around the world

Petrol prices at record high in India: Check how much it costs around the world

Top 10 richest Indians 2018: Barclays Hurun list has new faces

Top 10 richest Indians 2018: Barclays Hurun list has new faces

Why does a Rolex cost more than a car?

Why does a Rolex cost more than a car?

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.