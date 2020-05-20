App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : May 20, 2020 04:49 PM IST | Source: PTI

TCS CEO Rajesh Gopinathan remuneration in FY20 fell 16% to Rs 13.3 crore

In the previous year, Gopinathan had received Rs 1.15 crore in salary, Rs 1.26 crore in perquisites and Rs 60.35 lakh in allowances. However, he had drawn a higher commission of Rs 13 crore in 2018-19 at 0.03 percent of profit.

PTI
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

The pay package of country's largest IT firm Tata Consultancy Services CEO and MD Rajesh Gopinathan fall more than 16 percent to Rs 13.3 crore in 2019-20 compared to the last financial year, according to the company's annual report. In 2018-19, Gopinathan had earned a total remuneration of Rs 16.02 crore.

According to TCS' annual report for 2019-20, Gopinathan received Rs 1.35 crore in salary, Rs 1.29 crore in perquisites, Rs 10 crore in commission (at 0.02 percent of profit) and Rs 72.82 lakh in allowances.

In the previous year, Gopinathan had received Rs 1.15 crore in salary, Rs 1.26 crore in perquisites and Rs 60.35 lakh in allowances. However, he had drawn a higher commission of Rs 13 crore in 2018-19 at 0.03 percent of profit.

Close

"The managerial remuneration for the year decreased by 15 percent. The executive remuneration for FY2020 is lower than FY2019 in view of the economic conditions impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The Directors have decided to moderate the executive remuneration for this year to express solidarity and conserve resources," the annual report said.

related news

TCS COO N Ganapathy Subramaniam also took home a smaller pay package in FY2020.

His earnings declined by 12.9 percent to Rs 10.11 crore in 2019-20 on account of lower commission as compared to Rs 11.61 crore in the previous fiscal.

Ramakrishnan V, TCS chief financial officer, took home a Rs 3.98 crore-package in FY2020.

The Mumbai-based company said the average annual increase was six percent in India.

"However, during the course of the year, the total increase is approximately 7.7 percent, after accounting for promotions and other event-based compensation revisions. Employees outside India received a wage increase varying from 2 percent to 6 percent," the report said.

The increase in remuneration is in line with the market trends in the respective countries, it added.

The report said the percentage increase in the median remuneration of employees in FY2020 was 2 percent. TCS' permanent employee base was at 4.48 lakh at the end of 2019-20 fiscal.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Moneycontrol Virtual Summit presents 'The Future of Indian Industry', powered by Salesforce. Watch Now!

First Published on May 20, 2020 04:42 pm

tags #Business #Rajesh Gopinathan #Tata Consultancy Services

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

In pics | Guidelines to prevent your workplace from coronavirus oubreak

In pics | Guidelines to prevent your workplace from coronavirus oubreak

Coronavirus impact: Siyarams to launch anti-viral fabric in market soon

Coronavirus impact: Siyarams to launch anti-viral fabric in market soon

Coronavirus pandemic | Class 10 and 12 board exams to be exempted from lockdown rules: Amit Shah

Coronavirus pandemic | Class 10 and 12 board exams to be exempted from lockdown rules: Amit Shah

most popular

COVID-19 | Stimulus package falls short of meeting immediate concerns

COVID-19 | Stimulus package falls short of meeting immediate concerns

Double whammy: Social distancing amid coronavirus lockdown makes Cyclone Amphan evacuation more complex

Double whammy: Social distancing amid coronavirus lockdown makes Cyclone Amphan evacuation more complex

RIL's jumbo Rs 53,125 crore rights issue opens today: What should investors do?

RIL's jumbo Rs 53,125 crore rights issue opens today: What should investors do?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.