TCS CEO Rajesh Gopinathan remains upbeat amid challenging demand scenario

Debangana Ghosh & Haripriya Suresh
Jan 09, 2023 / 09:15 PM IST

TCS Q3 Earnings: The company said that growth this quarter was driven by cloud services and market share gains through vendor consolidation.

TCS currently has the highest exposure to Europe and the UK among its peers, generating nearly 30 percent of its revenue from these markets, which have been weak due to macroeconomic challenges. But in Q3, the growth was led by the UK market along with North America.

Tata Consultancy Services, which reported its numbers for Q3FY23 on January 9, saw its Chief Executive Officer Rajesh Gopinathan remaining upbeat even amid a challenging demand scenario for the sector. This was particularly in the US and UK markets, from where the company derives a majority of its revenue from. However, he was cautious about the situation in Europe.

Gopinathan told reporters that in the medium term, they have very strong confidence in the US and UK, while Europe is difficult to call.

“US and UK account for about two-third of our business, so we are quite comfortable. In Europe, we have a very strong presence on the ground. We should be able to navigate it and on a relative basis we should be able to navigate Europe well compared to all other players. So we are confident about our ability to play Europe,” he said.

He added that only time will tell if the problem in the US is real one, and that they currently believe it is transient.

“There is no structural problem in US and we are quite positive on the medium term. The immediate short term is difficult to call, we'll have to see, but US we are quite positive.,” he added.