TCS CEO-designate Krithivasan rules out a 'great' organisational or strategic reboot

Haripriya Suresh
Mar 17, 2023 / 12:31 PM IST

Strategy and priorities will be tweaked in accordance with market conditions but the core principle of working closely with customers will continue, Krithi Krithivasan tells media hours after being named TCS CEO designate

No 'great' organisational or strategic change will be on the anvil for Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Krithi Krithivasan told mediapersons on March 17 morning, hours after being named the IT services firm's CEO designate.

There would be no change in strategy as of now, Krithivasan, who takes charge in the financial year 2023-24, said. TCS has a core set of beliefs that it would continue with, while strategy and priorities would be recalibrated in keeping with market conditions, he said.

‘It's a continuum'

“We (Rajesh Gopinathan and Krithivasan) have enjoyed every moment in this organization. It's a continuum. It's not that as every CEO changes, we come up with a new strategy or new set of priorities. We have a core set of beliefs and values. We're focusing on employees, focusing on our customers is the most important engine that drives our growth. We always try to be close to our customers,” he said.