TCS to consider share buyback proposal on January 12

Last buyback by the company was opened on December 18, 2020.

Moneycontrol News
January 07, 2022 / 04:51 PM IST
Representative image

Tata Consultancy Services' board of directors announced that they will consider a proposal for buyback of equity shares of the firm, it said in a regulatory filing on January 7, 2022.

The proposal will be discussed at its meeting to be held on January 12, 2022. Last buyback by the company was opened on December 18, 2020.

Earlier reports arrived that the information technology major's Rs 16,000 crore share buyback programme would open on December 18. In November 2021, the  TCS shareholders had approved a proposal to buy back up to 5.3 crore equity shares.

The floor price for this offer was fixed at Rs 3,000 per share. This is the third share buyback offer from the company after August 2018 and May 2017.

According to the details, in its June 15, 2018, meeting, the TCS Board of Directors had approved a proposal to buyback up to 76,190,476 equity shares of the firm for an aggregate amount not exceeding Rs 16,000 crore. This was 1.99 percent of the total paid up equity share capital, valuing at Rs 2,100 per equity share.

Close
This is a developing story, please check back for updates.
first published: Jan 7, 2022 04:36 pm

