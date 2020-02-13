App
Last Updated : Feb 13, 2020 09:49 PM IST

TCS board extends CFO V Ramakrishnan's term up to April 2021

Tata Consultancy Services Board of Directors, at its meeting held today, has extended the term of V Ramakrishnan as the Chief Financial Officer up to April 30, 2021," the company said in a regulatory filing.

India's largest IT services company Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on February 13 said its board has decided to extend CFO V Ramakrishnan's term up to April 30, 2021. "...the Board of Directors, at its meeting held today, has extended the term of V Ramakrishnan as the Chief Financial Officer up to April 30, 2021," the company said in a regulatory filing.

First Published on Feb 13, 2020 09:31 pm

