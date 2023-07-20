TCS bags multi-year deal from the BBC

TCS will also provide application management and change delivery services for the broadcaster’s application estate supporting the finance, procurement and HR functions.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) announced on July 20 that it was selected by The British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) for a multi-year partnership to transform its finance and payroll functions. The United Kingdom, where the public service broadcaster is headquartered has been key to some of the very large deals won by the IT services major in 2023.

The size of the deal and other financial details were not disclosed.

The partnership involves managing individual processes across strategic as well as transactional finance operations, embedding digital technologies in them to improve efficiency, process velocity and process outcomes.

TCS will also provide application management and change delivery services for the broadcaster’s application estate supporting the finance, procurement and HR functions. Additionally, the IT firm is deploying a new partner payroll platform and services with an integrated analytics layer, to streamline the broadcaster’s payroll function.

Amit Kapur, Country Head, UK and Ireland, TCS said, “We are pleased to be selected by the BBC as their partner to transform their finance and payroll function...This partnership will strengthen TCS' position as a leader in delivering transformative business services to the

media and entertainment industry.”

TCS is the largest provider of software and IT services in the UK, and has a workforce spanning 30 locations around the country.

On a year-to-date basis, TCS bagged several billion dollar plus and long-term deals in the UK including a $1.1 billion deal from UK’s NEST, a $1 billion plus deal with Marks & Spencer, a 10-year contract with UK’s Teacher’s Pension Scheme and a $723 million with the Phoenix Group to name a few.