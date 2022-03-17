English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT IAttend Investen - India's biggest Investors Online Conference. 12 Webinars at Early bird offer of just Rs.50/- per webinar exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    TCS bags multi-year deal from Australia's Western Power

    Under the multi-year partnership, TCS has been selected as the primary systems integrator across multiple domains including asset management and network operations as well as secondary systems integrator for asset operations, finance, and the corporate domain, the company said.

    PTI
    March 17, 2022 / 07:46 PM IST
    Representative image

    Representative image

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    IT major TCS has bagged a multi-year contract from Western Power, an Australian government entity, for digital transformation of its software system for delivery of cleaner and resilient energy supply to western Australia, the company said on Thursday. It did not provide any financial details about the deal.

    Under the multi-year partnership, TCS has been selected as the primary systems integrator across multiple domains including asset management and network operations as well as secondary systems integrator for asset operations, finance, and the corporate domain, the company said.

    "TCS will provide services that will help underpin Western Power's commitment to the continual improvement towards network reliability, productivity of field services teams, and safety for customers. More broadly, the TCS partnership will support Western Power's corporate strategy towards a modular grid that is innovative and flexible through new tech plugs in and out of the grid," the company said in a BSE filing.
    PTI
    Tags: #Business #Companies #Tata Consultancy Services #TCS
    first published: Mar 17, 2022 07:46 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.