Time to reset economy

Time to reset economy

Business
Last Updated : Feb 03, 2020 10:32 PM IST

TCS bags $1.5 bn contract from Walgreens Boots Alliance

The expansion of WBA and TCS strategic partnership is based on WBA's review of its IT operating model and vendor landscape.

PTI
IT major Tata Consultancy Services on Monday said it has bagged a USD 1.5 billion (about Rs 10,650 crore) contract from pharma company Walgreens Boots Alliance, spread over a period of 10 years. Under the contract, TCS will provide managed services including application maintenance and support, required infrastructure and security operations.

"Tata Consultancy Services has expanded its long-standing partnership with Walgreens Boots Alliance, a global leader in retail and wholesale pharmacy, to transform the latter's IT operating model. The contract is valued at over $1.5 billion over a ten-year period," TCS said in a BSE filing.

The expansion of WBA and TCS strategic partnership is based on WBA's review of its IT operating model and vendor landscape.

As a result, the WBA global IT team will focus on leading and supporting strategic technology projects that create customer value through the development of new digital products and services on its business platforms.

"The TCS strategic partnership will enhance our ability to rapidly address evolving business needs, support large-scale global technology solutions and promote investment in truly differentiating capabilities through a modernized platform," WBA Senior Vice President and Global Chief Information Officer Francesco Tinto said in a statement.

The TCS approach will blend artificial intelligence, machine learning and advanced software engineering to enhance operational resilience and boost productivity, the statement said.

First Published on Feb 3, 2020 10:31 pm

tags #Business #Tata Consultancy Services #TCS

