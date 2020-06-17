TCS and Freshworks partner to build and market customer engagement tools

Tata Consultancy Services and customer engagement software firm Freshworks partner to build and market end-user and employee experience tools for global consumers.

These tools will be built on Freshworks' cloud platform. These tool include new age marketing, sales, support, customer success, and IT service management solutions, according to a statement.

TCS’ across industry domain strength will enable Freshworks to provide enterprise customers with cloud solutions. On the other hand, with Freshworks, businesses can unify all customer touchpoints.

“Gone are the days when digital transformation projects took months to complete and years to deliver value. With cloud software like Freshworks, implementation could take as little as a few weeks and businesses will be able to see immediate benefits,” said Sidharth Malik, Chief Revenue Officer, Freshworks.

This is a first of a kind partnership between an Indian SaaS firm and IT major such as TCS. It comes at the back of COVID-19 where tech firms are looking to venture into newer business models as its traditional businesses take a hit.

Given the pace at which cloud is being adopted, companies are partnering with cloud computing firms and offering their products and services on these cloud platforms to customers.

Recent times have also seem more cloud partnerships with companies like IBM and AWS. Infosys was the first systems integrator to collaborate with IBM to help its clients migrate to cloud in early March. Recently, Wipro too collaborated with the firm.

The partnership is aimed at helping their clients migrate to hybrid cloud, a cloud computing environment that uses a blend of on-premise infrastructure and private and public cloud services.

Lingraju Sawkar, General Manager - Global Technology Services, IBM India, told Moneycontrol that after big firms such as Infosys and Wipro, they are seeing greater adoption from smaller system integrators as well.