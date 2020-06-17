App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 17, 2020 09:53 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

TCS and Freshworks partner to build and market customer engagement tools

These tools will be built on Freshworks' cloud platform.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Tata Consultancy Services and customer engagement software firm Freshworks partner to build and market end-user and employee experience tools for global consumers.

These tools will be built on Freshworks' cloud platform. These tool include new age marketing, sales, support, customer success, and IT service management solutions, according to a statement.

TCS’ across industry domain strength will enable Freshworks to provide enterprise customers with cloud solutions. On the other hand, with Freshworks, businesses can unify all customer touchpoints.

Close

“Gone are the days when digital transformation projects took months to complete and years to deliver value. With cloud software like Freshworks, implementation could take as little as a few weeks and businesses will be able to see immediate benefits,” said Sidharth Malik, Chief Revenue Officer, Freshworks.

related news

This is a first of a kind partnership between an Indian SaaS firm and IT major such as TCS. It comes at the back of COVID-19 where tech firms are looking to venture into newer business models as its traditional businesses take a hit.

Given the pace at which cloud is being adopted, companies are partnering with cloud computing firms and offering their products and services on these cloud platforms to customers.

Recent times have also seem more cloud partnerships with companies like IBM and AWS. Infosys was the first systems integrator to collaborate with IBM to help its clients migrate to cloud in early March. Recently, Wipro too collaborated with the firm.

The partnership is aimed at helping their clients migrate to hybrid cloud, a cloud computing environment that uses a blend of on-premise infrastructure and private and public cloud services.

Lingraju Sawkar, General Manager - Global Technology Services, IBM India, told Moneycontrol that after big firms such as Infosys and Wipro, they are seeing greater adoption from smaller system integrators as well.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Join the Moneycontrol Rule the New Normal powered by Lenovo webinar on the 18th of June. REGISTER NOW!

First Published on Jun 17, 2020 09:53 pm

tags #Covid-19 #Freshworks #TCS

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Beijing tests 3.56 lakh residents, suspends 1,255 flights as COVID-19 cases spike

Beijing tests 3.56 lakh residents, suspends 1,255 flights as COVID-19 cases spike

Jerome Powell repeats Fed to use full range of tools to aid economy

Jerome Powell repeats Fed to use full range of tools to aid economy

More ICUs may be needed in coming days: Arvind Kejriwal

More ICUs may be needed in coming days: Arvind Kejriwal

most popular

India-China border tension | Beijing's power projection comes at a wrong time for China

India-China border tension | Beijing's power projection comes at a wrong time for China

India-China border issue | Traders' body releases list of 500 items to be boycotted from China

India-China border issue | Traders' body releases list of 500 items to be boycotted from China

What is dexamethasone? The life-saving drug which is being termed as a 'breakthrough' in treating COVID-19

What is dexamethasone? The life-saving drug which is being termed as a 'breakthrough' in treating COVID-19

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.