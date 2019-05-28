App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycntrol
Co-Partners
Associate Partners
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Moneycontrol

Co-Partners

Medlife
Mobil

Associate Partners

you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : May 28, 2019 08:58 PM IST | Source: PTI

TCS among America's top 50 companies for diversity

The Top 50 analysis also addressed the intersectionality of race by analysing the representation of women and men in each race/ethnicity separately, rather than combined.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has been recognised among the top 50 companies in the US for diversity and inclusion management by excelling in areas as hiring, retaining and promoting women, minorities and people with disabilities. TCS was selected as one of DiversityInc's Top 50 Companies – out of more than 1,800 assessed organisations – for its sustained investments and efforts in diversity and inclusion, the company said in a statement.

TCS was ranked specifically for senior leadership accountability, talent programmes, workplace practices, philanthropy, and supplier diversity, it said.

The Top 50 analysis also addressed the intersectionality of race by analysing the representation of women and men in each race/ethnicity separately, rather than combined.

According to DiversityInc, TCS was at 49th place in the list.

related news

“TCS' progressive and inclusive policies are helping us attract, nurture and retain diverse talent...Equally important is our work to expand access to opportunities for underserved and marginalised groups in the communities where we operate," said Balaji Ganapathy, Head, Workforce Effectiveness, TCS in the statement.

TCS provides business transformation services to customers across all 50 US states and DC, with a diverse local workforce that comprises 70 nationalities, and women making up 28 per cent of the base.

Since 2014, TCS has hired more than 20,000 Americans and is one of the nation's largest job creators in the Information Technology sector. This figure includes more than 1,500 recent college graduates, the statement said.
First Published on May 28, 2019 08:50 pm

tags #Business #Tata Consultancy Services #TCS

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

More From

Amitabh Bachchan pens a heartfelt note on Veeru Devgan’s demise

Ajay Devgn and Kajol's daughter Nysa Devgan clicked as she visits a sa ...

Smriti Irani walks the extra mile to seek Bappa’s blessings after he ...

Bharat new promo: Salman Khan introduces his team to madam sir!

Exclusive: Lisa Ray opens up about her ex-boyfriends in her book; says ...

Chris Hemsworth finds Siddhant Chaturvedi 'worthy' of Thor's hammer

Spot Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in these throwback pictures by Bina ...

Bigg Boss 13: Has Zareen Khan really been approached for the reality s ...

15 Security Personnel Injured in String of IED Blasts in Jharkhand

Plea Filed in Delhi High Court to Regulate Education Imparted in Madra ...

Couple Spot Hidden Camera in Hotel Room's Ceiling Fan in Uttarakhand

PM Modi's Advice To Newly-Elected MPs, "Shun VIP Culture"

Computex 2019: Dell Announced New XPS 13 2-in-1, XPS 15, Inspiron AIO ...

Will Sachin Pilot Quit Congress if Rahul Gandhi Resigns as Party Chief ...

From Photo Master to Prime Minister: Tracking Narendra Modi's 3-Decade ...

After Mamata, Kejriwal Confirms to Attend Modi's Swearing-in Ceremony

Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani Discusses Expansion of Porbandar Airport​ to ...

BIMSTEC invite ‘not a snub to Pakistan’, underscores India’s Nei ...

With Modi 2.0 set to take office, here are some constructive suggestio ...

Real estate applauds BJP's victory: Here's what the sector expects fro ...

Liquidity crisis is spoiling the realty party: What the industry expec ...

New govt can start by cutting corporate tax to 25% and removing exempt ...

Closing Bell: Sensex trims losses to end marginally higher, Nifty abov ...

Like IBC in first term, structural reforms to continue in Modi’s sec ...

Rally has just started for midcaps and smallcaps, says Porinju Veliyat ...

RBI's guidelines for NBFCs will not impact earnings but will ease liqu ...

Rahul Gandhi's 'tragic hero' act deserves no sympathy; Congress needs ...

Veer Savarkar birth anniversary: Legacy of man who popularised term 'H ...

BIMSTEC leaders to attend Narendra Modi's swearing-in: India must expa ...

Narendra Modi 2.0: Why landslide mandate, right conditions make it per ...

After Darbar and Indian 2, future of Rajinikanth, Kamal Hassan as acto ...

French Open 2019: Caroline Wozniacki’s early exit questions the effe ...

To parade or not: An elephantine problem at Thrissur Pooram

Alpa Shah on Nightmarch, her Orwell Prize-longlisted account of journe ...

Apple announces the next-gen iPod Touch with A10 Fusion chipset, 256 G ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.