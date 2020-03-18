App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Mar 18, 2020 08:08 PM IST | Source: PTI

TCS again overtakes Reliance Industries to become most valued firm by market capitilisation

A heavy sell-off in the equity market since past few days has pulled down RIL's market valuation sharply.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Tata Consultancy Services on March 18 went past Reliance Industries Limited yet again to become the most valued Indian firm by market valuation. At close of trade on the BSE, the market capitalisation (m-cap) of TCS was at Rs 6,19,499.95 crore, which is Rs 5,320.02 crore more than that of RIL's Rs 6,14,179.93 crore valuation.

RIL shares witnessed selling pressure, falling 3.97 percent to close the day at Rs 968.85. During the day, it tumbled 4.72 percent to Rs 961.20.

However, decline in shares of TCS was not that sharp as it fell 0.44 percent to Rs 1,650.95 at close.

Close

On March 9 also, Tata Consultancy Services had raced past RIL to become most valued domestic firm by m-cap.

A heavy sell-off in the equity market since past few days has pulled down RIL's market valuation sharply. RIL shares fell for the third consecutive day on Wednesday, dropping 12.47 percent and wiping out Rs 87,506.07 crore from its market valuation in three days.

Last week also, Reliance shares came under massive selling pressure amid plunge in international oil prices.

In just about four months, Reliance Industries m-cap has slumped from the highs of Rs 10 lakh crore it hit in November last year.

RIL and TCS have in the past also competed with each other for the number one position in terms of market capitalisation.

At close of trade on Wednesday, the market capitalisation chart was topped by TCS followed by RIL, HDFC Bank, HUL and HDFC.

The m-cap figure of companies changes daily with the movement in their stock prices.

Disclaimer: “Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.”

First Published on Mar 18, 2020 07:55 pm

tags #Business #Market news #Reliance Industries Limited #Tata Consultancy Services

