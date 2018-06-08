TCP sets ambitious Rs 500cr brand target in India by 2021

The Childrens Place (TCP), a kidswear brand of US, has set an ambitious four-fold growth path in India over the next three years to make it a Rs 500 crore brand.

TCP is part of textiles major Arvind Ltd.

"We are looking at about 200 TCP doors in India with 50 exclusive standalone outlets, 100-120 store-in-store and some 50 multi-brand stores in the next three years," CEO of Arvind Lifestyle Brands Divison Alok Dubey said on the occasion of opening India's 10th and first standalone store of eastern India.

It is the sole franchisee for retailing TCP products in India. Currently, it has 10 exclusive stores, 15 shop-in-shop and presence in 25 multi-brand stores.

He said, in terms of revenue also, the brand was aspiring for an ambitious Rs 500 crore. Kidswear as a segment is growing fast and holds a lot of potential.

"Organised kidswear is just 5-10 per cent of the total industry, holding huge potential for brands like us to grow," Dubey said.

"Presently, most of the TCP items are from the brand's global sourcing hubs. But, by 2022, we will achieve scale to start manufacturing on our own for which we have the rights," Dubey said.

The brand, which had started its journey three years back with large format store of 2,500-3,000 sq ft, has decided to adopt a strategy for resized format outlets of 1,000-1,200 sq ft area across India.

Products from TCP are available at shop-in-shops at Shoppers Stop, Iconic, and Kapkids, and also from major e-tailers.