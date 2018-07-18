TCNS Clothing IPO subscribed 10% on Day 1

The initial public offer of women's apparel maker TCNS Clothing was subscribed 10 percent on the first day of bidding today. The IPO, to raise Rs 1,125-crore, received bids for 10,75,880 shares against the total issue size of 1,09,99,828 shares, data available with the NSE showed.

The portion set aside for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) was subscribed 29 percent, non-institutional investors 1 percent and retail investors 3 percent.

The IPO is of 1,57,14,038 shares, including anchor portion of 47,14,210 shares.

Price band for the offer, which would close on July 20, has been fixed at Rs 714-716 per share.

TCNS Clothing Company yesterday raised over Rs 337 crore from anchor investors.

The firm sells its products under W, Aurelia and Wishful brands.

Kotak Mahindra Capital Company and Citigroup Global Markets India are managing the issue.

The firm had filed draft papers with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to float an IPO in February and received the regulator's go-ahead in May.

As on September 30, 2017, TCNS sold its products through 418 exclusive brand outlets, 1,305 large format store outlets and 1,361 multi-brand outlets in different parts of the country. It also sold products through six exclusive brand outlets in Nepal, Mauritius and Sri Lanka.