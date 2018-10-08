App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Oct 08, 2018 02:38 PM IST | Source: PTI

TCL Electronics to invest Rs 2,000 crore at Tirupati unit

The company expects to start manufacturing from its first facility in India by October 2019. The unit will have a capacity to roll out 3 million TVs per year.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

China-based TV and consumer electronics maker TCL Electronics would invest around Rs 2,000 crore in its proposed new manufacturing facility at Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh in the first phase, a top company official said on Monday.

The company expects to start manufacturing from its first facility in India by October 2019. The unit will have a capacity to roll out 3 million TVs per year.

TCL expects that the AP unit would also help it to strengthen its presence in the highly competitive Indian TV market, as it expects to sell around one million units in 2019. "In the first phase, we are investing Rs 20 billion (2,000 crore) at our Tirupati plant," TCL India Country Manager Mike Chen told PTI.

He further said:"We can expect that by Diwali next year, the product would come out from there. The factory would manufacture panel and full units of TV. It would be not just an assembling unit". According to him, this would be a true "make-in-India" plant as the company would manufacture TV and panel parts here.

related news

He informed that only glass cutting for the panels would be done in China while rest of the work would be done at the Tirupati unit. Last week, TCL announced that it has inked a pact with the Andhra Pradesh government to set up a manufacturing facility at Tirupati.

Besides, the company is also looking to foray into segments such as washing machine, refrigerator and airconditioners next year as part of expansion of its product portfolio. "We would also include washing machine, refrigertaor, airconditioners and mobile phone," Chen said adding "we have not decided yet as which product we would start."

When asked about the timeline for the second phase at the Tirupati plant, he said TCL would wait for the market response and then decide its future course.

TCL would also cater to the OEM segment here from its Tirupati plant.

Besides, TCL would expand its retail network and increase point of sales going ahead.

As part of expansion of LED TV range, TCL today introduced google certified range of Android QLED 65X4.

TCL has a physical presence in over 80 countries. During January-June 2018, TCL's global LCD TV sales volume reached over 13.17 million, growing 37.2 per cent year-on-year.
First Published on Oct 8, 2018 02:34 pm

tags #Business #Companies #TCL Electronics #Tirupati unit

most popular

Chanda Kochhar: A look at the career and controversial exit of ICICI Bank CEO and MD

Chanda Kochhar: A look at the career and controversial exit of ICICI Bank CEO and MD

Worried about carnage on D-Street? Here are 10 biggest single day crashes in Sensex's history

Worried about carnage on D-Street? Here are 10 biggest single day crashes in Sensex's history

Big bank scams: 13 frauds that shook the Indian financial sector

Big bank scams: 13 frauds that shook the Indian financial sector

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.