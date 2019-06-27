TCIL looks to US telecoms to boost fibre network: Report

Government telecom consultancy firm, Telecommunications Consultants of India (TCIL) is in talks with US telecommunication companies AT&T, Verizon and Sprint to strengthen America's fibre network to support 5G data speeds, as per a report in The Economic Times.

The paper quoted company Chairman A Seshagiri Rao saying the partnership is being considered to deploy a wide-scale optic fibre cable network, which is crucial for 5G. He added that the discussion is in the initial stage and the process could also be undertaken domestically with local contractors.

The big three in the US telecommunications space, AT&T, Verizon and Sprint have already begun pilot projects for 5G networks and target a 2020 timeline to launch ultra-high speed data networks.

Rao also said that the public sector undertaking (PSU) is looking at emerging business prospects to develop infrastructure in the US, specifically the south-eastern state of Alabama and as many as 50 other countries especially in Africa and the Middle-East.

The company already maintains fibre optic networks for Saudi Arabia, Oman, Kuwait, Mauritius, Nepal and Bhutan and runs tele-education and telemedicine programs pan Africa.

The report also said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that TCIL is one the PSU six companies that are being targeted by the government to go public on the stock exchanges and raise Rs 1,500 crore.