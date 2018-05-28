App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
May 28, 2018 08:48 PM IST | Source: PTI

TCI Express Q4 net rises 48% at Rs 17 cr

Logistics firm TCI Express today reported 48.7 percent rise in net profit at Rs 17.7 crore for the quarter ended March 2018.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Logistics firm TCI Express today reported 48.7 percent rise in net profit at Rs 17.7 crore for the quarter ended March 2018. The company had posted a net profit after tax (after exceptional items and/or extraordinary items) of Rs 11.9 crore in the year-ago period, TCI Express said in a BSE filing.

Total income from operations (net) during January-March quarter increased to Rs 249.9 crore, over Rs 202.8 crore in the year-ago period.

"The increase in revenues increased the company's PAT to rise by 49.42 percent during the quarter, when compared to the same period last year," the company said in a statement.

“As the market became more accustomed to GST, many prominent clients found the perfect partners in us to help them unlock the potential of this transformative regulatory regime. The sector has been in flux in the past as it is unorganised but now all the indicators are bullish and our best-in-class services have enabled us to offer seamless service to our customer that is entirely unmatched," TCI Express MD Chander Agarwal said.

tags #earnings #Results

most popular

These 38 multibaggers stocks rose up to 600% in 4 years; do you own any?

These 38 multibaggers stocks rose up to 600% in 4 years; do you own any?

Bank Nifty resumes uptrend; these 3 stocks could deliver 8-11% returns in the short term

Bank Nifty resumes uptrend; these 3 stocks could deliver 8-11% returns in the short term

Avenue Supermarts up 5% as promoter offload stake in Co to meet minimum public shareholding

Avenue Supermarts up 5% as promoter offload stake in Co to meet minimum public shareholding

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.