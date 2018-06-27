App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : | Source: Moneycontrol.com

TCI, Axon accuse Indian real estate company of $1.5 billion fraud: Report

Both hedge funds had initially estimated the fraud at $147 million, but raised the estimate at a meeting on Monday

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Moneycontrol News 

Hedge funds The Children's Investment Fund Foundation (TCI) and Axon Capital have accused real estate developer IREO Management of defrauding its investors of $1.5 billion.

The companies have accused IREO of criminal conspiracy involving shadow companies, dumped documents and "astonishing theft", according to a report by Bloomberg.

"Someone cannot simply just take billions of dollars of our money and get away with it," Axon's Dinakar Singh was quoted as saying

Axon and London-based TCI have invested about $300 million in IREO. The two firms have filed a criminal case against the real estate developer in Delhi.

The hedge funds allege that IREO's Managing Director Lalit Goyal created shadow companies to siphon money from the company, Bloomberg reported.

Both hedge funds had initially estimated the fraud at $147 million, but raised the estimate at a meeting on Monday.

The two companies had first noticed signs of trouble four years ago, Bloomberg reported.

In 2016, TCI and Axon had initiated legal proceedings against IREO in Mauritius, where the fund is based.
First Published on Jun 27, 2018 02:09 pm

tags #Business #Real Estate

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.