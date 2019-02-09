App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Feb 09, 2019 06:44 PM IST | Source: PTI

TCG to acquire stake in IDFC Securities from IDFC FHCL

The necessary definitive agreement will be signed among the parties shortly.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Infrastructure finance firm IDFC on February 9 said it, along with IDFC Financial Holding Company (IDFC FHCL), has entered into a pact with The Chatterjee Group (TCG) that one or more entities of TCG will acquire stakes in IDFC Securities Ltd from IDFC FHCL.

"IDFC Limited and IDFC Financial Holding Company Ltd have entered into an understanding with The Chatterjee Group ["TCG"]... one or more entities of TCG will acquire equity stake in IDFC Securities Limited from IDFC FHCL in one or more tranches over a period of time," an IDFC statement said.

The necessary definitive agreement will be signed among the parties shortly. The said transaction will conclude on the receipt of the requisite regulatory approvals as applicable, the statement added.
First Published on Feb 9, 2019 06:42 pm

tags #Business #IDFC

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.