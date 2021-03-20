English
Taxpayers can use ITC to discharge GST dues for March

Goods and Services Tax (GST) collections crossed the Rs 1 lakh crore mark for the fifth month in a row in February.

PTI
March 20, 2021 / 09:54 PM IST
The Finance Ministry on Saturday said GST taxpayers can utilise the Input Tax Credit available in their credit ledger to discharge their GST dues. (Representative Image)

The Finance Ministry on Saturday said GST taxpayers can utilise the Input Tax Credit available in their credit ledger to discharge their GST dues for the month of March.

“Taxpayers are free to utilise the Input Tax Credit available in their credit ledger, as permissible in law, to discharge their GST dues for the month of March, 2021 – the last month of this financial year,” the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) said in a statement.

The mop up in February was Rs 1.13 lakh crore.
PTI
TAGS: #Business #good and services tax (GST)
first published: Mar 20, 2021 09:54 pm

