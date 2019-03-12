App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Mar 12, 2019 06:43 PM IST | Source: PTI

Taxpayers can compare tax liability declared in final, summary GST returns forms: GSTN

GSTN, in a statement said, since GSTR-1 and GSTR-3B are filed independent of each other, a need was felt to provide facility to view liability declared in both the forms at one place.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The GST Network on Tuesday said businesses registered under GST can now compare the tax liability declared as well as input tax credit claimed in their final and summary sales returns forms.

The GSTN, which handles the technology backbone for the new indirect tax, has provided a facility to the taxpayers to view and download a report on tax liability as declared in their form GSTR- 1 (final sales return) and as declared and paid in their return filed in form GSTR-3B (summary sales return).

While GSTR-1 for a month is filed by the 11th day of the succeeding month, GSTR-3B is filed and taxes paid by the 20th day of the succeeding month.

GSTN, in a statement said, since GSTR-1 and GSTR-3B are filed independent of each other, a need was felt to provide facility to view liability declared in both the forms at one place.

related news

The new facility enables the taxpayers to view these two liabilities in one table for each return period at one place, which can be compared. This will enable taxpayers to make good of any differences between the two forms filed by them on GST portal, GSTN said.

Further, the GSTN has also provided taxpayers information regarding data of Input tax credit (ITC) as claimed in their form GSTR 3B and as accrued in form GSTR 2A, based on the return uploaded by the supplier.

This functionality has been provided in Returns dashboard on the GST Portal to taxpayers under the headings "Comparison of liability declared and ITC claimed".

"This facility will help taxpayers in reconciling their liability and ITC details quickly. They can view the monthly comparison as well as cumulative comparison upto the month, on the GST Portal in the tables provided. This will help them in taking corrective steps," GSTN CEO Prakash Kumar said.
First Published on Mar 12, 2019 06:40 pm

tags #Business #GST #GST Network #GSTN #India #Market news

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

More From

Indonesia's Lion Air Postpones Accepting Delivery of Boeing 737 MAX 8

Thai Small and Medium Enterprises Scout Opportunities in India

Election Epicentre: Netas Defect & Allies Ditch Congress

Madhya Pradesh Appoints its First Transgender Government Officer

Former Assam CM Endorses Ex-Top Cop’s Claims of Nexus Between Politi ...

Mediation For Ayodhya Dispute: How Does it Work?

Bihar’s ‘Hand of God’: Why Opposition Leaders are Lining up to M ...

Speed News: Catch the Day's Top Stories

Salah Ready to Sacrifice Champions League Dream for Domestic Glory

Spotlight on Boeing 737 Max planes: Here is what the aviation industry ...

Malaysia bans Boeing 737 MAX 8 planes from its airspace

Exclusive: US says its main focus is to reduce tensions between India ...

EU adds 10 countries, including UAE, to tax blacklist

Latest updates: Many airlines around the world ground Boeing 737 Max a ...

Wall Street ekes out gains at open after inflation data

Boeing shares dip again as more countries ground 737 MAX 8 planes

Oil rises to $67 on cuts to Saudi, Venezuelan exports

Indian IPO market sees greenshoots, but revival unlikely until electio ...

Supriya Sule or Ajit Pawar? Sharad Pawar taking the backseat in Lok Sa ...

Before Jon Snow, a look at all the Aegon Targaryens to have graced the ...

While the return of Kashmiri Pandits is a prominent poll issue, the re ...

Theresa May wins 'legally binding' Brexit assurances from EU ahead of ...

Retail inflation rises to 4-month high of 2.57% in February; industria ...

Microsoft Excel app faces wrath on Play Store for Surf Excel's latest ...

Soaking in El Clasico: Witnessing La Liga's greatest rivalry

March through the mountains: Peter Van Geit's solo journey through 40 ...

ISL 2018-19 Semi Final LIVE Score, FC Goa vs Mumbai City Football Matc ...

Sania Mirza’s racket fascinates her son Izhaan

Kalank teaser: The Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt film boasts of some mesmer ...

'Who is Saif to stop me from wearing a bikini?' Kareena Kapoor Khan sl ...

Days ahead of Kesari's release, Karan Johar and Akshay Kumar treat fan ...

Kalank Teaser: Twitterati is clean bowled with the awesomeness of Varu ...

Kalank teaser launch: Sanjay Dutt thinks he's finally over that one Ka ...

Kalank Teaser: Five things we loved about this visually pleasing Varun ...

Mamata Banerjee employs Nusrat Jahan, Moon Moon Sen, Mimi Chakraborty ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.