you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Mar 02, 2020 05:27 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Tax woes continue as policy council announced in 2016 remains on paper

Nearly four years ago, a baby step was taken towards segregating the tax policy setting and administration roles. That bifurcation idea gathers dust, it seems.

Shalini Dagar
Representative Image: Tax assessment
As the country's taxation system remains a tough nut to crack, an initiative announced by the finance ministry way back in 2016 to streamline policies and procedures is still gathering dust.

It was in February 2016 that the finance ministry announced the setting up of a Tax Policy Research Unit and a Tax Policy Council in a bid to bring consistency and coherence to the policies surrounding taxation. However, almost four years after its inception, the council is yet to be activated, leaving stakeholders in trouble.

The Tax Policy Council specifically was established to suggest broad policy measures. Though advisory in nature, it was meant to bring a degree of reason to the application of tax policies.

Headed by the finance minister, the membership details of this Council were most interesting. The heads of the boards of direct and indirect taxes were to be mere special invitees.

Other members included the deputy chairman of Niti Aayog, representatives from the commerce and finance ministries and the chief economic advisor to the finance minister.

The Tax Policy Council was an outcome of the recommendations of the Tax Administration Reforms Commission (TARC) headed by Parathasarthi Shome.

The TARC, in its first report, had identified handling of tax policy and related legislation as one of the areas which needs structural modifications. The commission suggested the formation of a Tax Council supported by a common Tax Policy and Analysis (TPA) unit for both streams of taxes.

The reason was rather simple. With a split in the policy formulation and administration of direct and indirect taxes through separate channels, the proposals that reached the FM missed the bigger picture.

The intention was to involve tax administrators, economists, and other specialists such as statisticians, tax law experts, operation research specialists and social researchers in the process of formulating tax policy.
The delay in activating the council is hampering the formulation of various tax-related policies.

First Published on Mar 2, 2020 04:41 pm

tags #CFO Diary #Finance Ministry #tax policy

