you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Feb 25, 2019 03:39 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Investing in ELSS? Here's what you need to keep in mind

There are numerous instruments available in the market that provide tax saving benefits, but equity linked savings schemes (ELSS) are more popular among the masses.

With the onset of March, most of us will scamper to make those last minute investments to ensure we save on taxes.

There are numerous instruments available in the market that provide tax saving benefits under section 80C. Among the available instruments, tax savings mutual funds or equity linked savings scheme (ELSS) have gained immense popularity in the recent past.

In this video, Moneycontrol Assistant Executive Editor – Personal Finance, Kayezad Adajania discusses the nuances of investing in ELSS with Chief Investment Officer at ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund Sankaran Naren.

First Published on Feb 25, 2019 02:07 pm

