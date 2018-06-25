Tax relief likely for e-commerce companies for three more months: Report

E-commerce companies could get a relief since the government has decided to defer tax collection at source (TCS), The Economic Times reports.

"It has been decided to defer it for three months," said a senior government official told the paper.

Amazon, Flipkart commerce companies collect tax from those sell goods on their website. Implementation of the tax collection was expected to come into effect on July 1.

The policy aimed at curbing tax evasion, has already been delayed by a year due to lobbying.

E-commerce companies fear that the additional levy will increase compliance burden.

Once the rule is enforced, the companies will have to deduct upto 1 percent in tax and deposit on every payment made to a vendor when goods are sold.

TCS and tax deducted at source (TDS) mandate that deduction of 1 percent central GST and 1 percent state GST on intra-state supply of goods upto Rs 2.5 lakh. For inter-state supply of goods above Rs 2.5 lakh, TDS of 2 percent will be integrated.