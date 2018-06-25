App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 25, 2018 04:13 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Tax relief likely for e-commerce companies for three more months: Report

E-commerce companies fear that the additional levy of tax collected at source (TCS) will increase compliance burden

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

E-commerce companies could get a relief since the government has decided to defer tax collection at source (TCS), The Economic Times reports.

"It has been decided to defer it for three months," said a senior government official told the paper.

Amazon, Flipkart commerce companies collect tax from those sell goods on their website. Implementation of the tax collection was expected to come into effect on July 1.

The policy aimed at curbing tax evasion, has already been delayed by a year due to lobbying.

E-commerce companies fear that the additional levy will increase compliance burden.

Once the rule is enforced, the companies will have to deduct upto 1 percent in tax and deposit on every payment made to a vendor when goods are sold.

TCS and tax deducted at source (TDS) mandate that deduction of 1 percent central GST and 1 percent state GST on intra-state supply of goods upto Rs 2.5 lakh. For inter-state supply of goods above Rs 2.5 lakh, TDS of 2 percent will be integrated.
First Published on Jun 25, 2018 03:54 pm

tags #Business #Ecommerce

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.