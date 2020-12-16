MARKET NEWS

Tax refunds worth Rs 1.48 lakh crore issued so far this fiscal: Income Tax Department

Of the 1.48 lakh crores, personal income tax refunds worth Rs 45,264 crore and corporate tax refunds of Rs 1.03 lakh crore have been issued.

PTI
December 16, 2020 / 06:59 PM IST

The income tax department on Wednesday said it has issued refunds of over Rs 1.48 lakh crore to more than 1.02 crore taxpayers till December 14.

Of this, personal income tax refunds worth Rs 45,264 crore and corporate tax refunds of Rs 1.03 lakh crore have been issued.

"CBDT issues refunds of over Rs 1,48,274 crore to more than 1.02 crore taxpayers between April 1, 2020, to December 14, 2020.

"Income tax refunds of Rs 45,264 crore have been issued in 1,00,02,982 cases and corporate tax refunds of Rs 1,03,010 crore have been issued in 2,00,854 cases," the department said in a tweet.
PTI
first published: Dec 16, 2020 06:56 pm

