Tax on tour packages an additional burden for travel industry post-coronavirus outbreak

By Rupal G Shukla

The travel industry has been rocked by the coronavirus outbreak. Airlines, hotels and travel agencies have seen business fall by up to 90 percent.

Massive job losses are taking place with many countries like US even preparing a special emergency rescue package for the travel industry.

During these times, the Tax Collected at Source (TCS) announced by the government in Budget 2020 is an additional burden on the Indian travel industry.

TCS is a 5 percent tax collected at source, imposed on payments made by passengers for foreign travel done via Indian travel agencies, both offline and online.

The important thing to note is that TCS is not applicable if a passenger books directly with a foreign travel entity.



a) All foreign bookings diverted to foreign portals or directly with foreign hotel, which is contrary to the Make In India campaign



This will lead to:

b) It will facilitate cash transactions as client can block room using his credit card and then directly pay at hotel using cash



d) The compliance issue created will be unmanageable since there is no way currently to track the Rs 7 lakh limit if remitting via LRS, leading to impossible amounts of paper work for small companies. Not to mention increase in cost and time involved for additional compliances for return filings and payments.



c) It will lead to massive tax loss because a travel company pays 5-18 percent GST. A foreign portal does not pay GST and a foreign hotel is exempt from GST. In addition, Indian travel companies pay Income Tax. Shifting of bookings by Indian clients to foreign players will lead to decrease in their incomes and consequently their tax payments.

The Indian outbound travel industry expects upto 60 percent of business being diverted to foreign companies, who don't pay taxes to the Indian government. This is expected to lead to job losses across India.

The travel industry has appealed to the Finance Ministry for immediate deferment of TCS tax and thereafter, consider a full rollback. The entire industry has been voicing their concerns actively on Twitter with the hashtag #savetravelindustry and they sincerely hope the government will listen to their Mann Ki Baat.

(The author is founder and CEO, Tierra Tours & Travels Pvt Ltd)